Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.80 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 195.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,716 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Masimo worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $298.78 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $303.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.87 and its 200-day moving average is $258.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.08, for a total value of $994,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,528 shares of company stock worth $15,285,649. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

