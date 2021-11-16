Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.69% of Zymeworks worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,769,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Zymeworks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after buying an additional 54,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zymeworks by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after buying an additional 574,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in Zymeworks by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZYME. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

