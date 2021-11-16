Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,706,327 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of ON Semiconductor worth $13,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 688,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,357,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 30,817 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ON. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

