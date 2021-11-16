Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Chemed worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 20.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 672.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 13.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $498.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.01. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.57%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

