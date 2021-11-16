Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 220,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,986,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.25% of Progyny as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 704,585 shares of company stock worth $40,840,008. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.