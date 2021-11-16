Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 18,980 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $191.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.24. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $137.08 and a one year high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.92.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.