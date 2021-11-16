Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 28,562 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,562 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.81% of Immunocore worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. 41.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunocore alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.