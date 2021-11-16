Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,941 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,893,000 after buying an additional 206,237 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after buying an additional 517,656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,160,000 after buying an additional 178,736 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,134,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,069,000 after buying an additional 63,612 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after buying an additional 836,782 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

