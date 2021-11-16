Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,000,023 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,023 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after buying an additional 1,044,424 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after buying an additional 484,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 200,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after buying an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.75.

