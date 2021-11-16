Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 188,626 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188,626 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $220,348,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after buying an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $394.61 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $400.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.44 and a 200-day moving average of $360.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

