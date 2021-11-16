Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 278,382 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,382 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.30% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $917,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,616 shares of company stock worth $1,145,083 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.