Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 313,371 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,371 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000.

VUG stock opened at $319.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.05 and a one year high of $323.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

