Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 31,361 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,361 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.97% of Willdan Group worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $524.09 million, a P/E ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

