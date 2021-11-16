Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,562 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,633.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,027.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,262.38 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,659.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,595.90.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

