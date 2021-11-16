Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 35,647 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,647 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Infosys were worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

