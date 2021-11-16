Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,627 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.69 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

