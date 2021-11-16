Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,700 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Sun Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after buying an additional 278,517 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,404,000 after buying an additional 84,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,907 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,233,000 after purchasing an additional 889,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,547,000 after purchasing an additional 164,997 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $190.53 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.43 and a twelve month high of $209.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.57.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

