Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 94,173 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 94,173 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

