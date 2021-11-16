Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 139,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 44,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 93,571.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

SRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

