Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Major Shareholder Robert Robotti Buys 6,500 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) major shareholder Robert Robotti purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tidewater alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Robert Robotti bought 15,500 shares of Tidewater stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $181,040.00.

NYSE:TDW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.19. 134,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,181. The stock has a market cap of $503.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.68. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valueworks LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,016,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tidewater by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tidewater by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Tidewater by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.