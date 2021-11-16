Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Shares Down 1.2%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. 497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 16,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

