TitanSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.14 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.30 or 0.00007084 BTC on exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $229.40 million and $12.14 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

