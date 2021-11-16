Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.84

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.84 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.77). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 297,128 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of £113.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.59.

In related news, insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 37,500 shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £18,375 ($24,007.06). Insiders acquired a total of 197,500 shares of company stock worth $10,037,500 in the last 90 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

