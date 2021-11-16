TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Trading Down 0.2%

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €31.55 ($37.12) and last traded at €31.55 ($37.12). Approximately 10,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 144,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.60 ($37.18).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.97.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

