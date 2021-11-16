Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.67

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.67 and traded as high as C$16.34. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$16.21, with a volume of 209,558 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cormark cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

