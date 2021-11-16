Tornado Cash Price Reaches $50.83 on Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $55.90 million and approximately $9.86 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $50.83 or 0.00083818 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00069469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00072297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00093839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,976.24 or 1.00558881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,279.75 or 0.07057940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

