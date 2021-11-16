Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Up 180.0% in October

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the October 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.32. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $33.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter worth about $685,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter worth about $8,277,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

