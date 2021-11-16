Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Up 180.0% in October

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the October 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.32. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $33.84.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.
