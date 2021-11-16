Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Down 75.0% in October

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE TTP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 176,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 100.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,242 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 149,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

