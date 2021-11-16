Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Down 75.0% in October

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE TTP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.