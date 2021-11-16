TotemFi Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. One TotemFi coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $46,650.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00068178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00071095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00093663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,314.09 or 0.99831854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.94 or 0.06971606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

