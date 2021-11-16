Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will report $110.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.55 million to $111.44 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $108.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $414.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.42 million to $415.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $450.55 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $454.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 53.4% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 45.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 100,856 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 9.5% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 38.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 118,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

