Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.45% of Tractor Supply worth $94,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,721,000 after acquiring an additional 79,359 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $222.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $224.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

