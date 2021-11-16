TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Short Interest Up 313.2% in October

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 313.2% from the October 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUGC opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80. TradeUP Global has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TradeUP Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in TradeUP Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

