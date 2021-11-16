Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COOK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

COOK traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,482. Traeger has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

