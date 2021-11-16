Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE:COOK opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Traeger has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,513,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,729,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

