Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $25.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.49% from the stock’s current price.

COOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Shares of COOK stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. 12,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30. Traeger has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

