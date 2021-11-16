Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.39% from the company’s current price.

COOK has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

NYSE:COOK traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30. Traeger has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $134,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

