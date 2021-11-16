Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 2,816 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

TRZBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Transat A.T. from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

