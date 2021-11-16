TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Up 250.9% in October

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, an increase of 250.9% from the October 14th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,343,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 62,387 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TransGlobe Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGA opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $241.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.83.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.