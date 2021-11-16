Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.57. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $1,397,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $46,501,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $2,598,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.