Treat DAO One Day Volume Reaches $45,484.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00067024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00092613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,530.06 or 1.00025731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.19 or 0.06939156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

