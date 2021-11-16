Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Tops One Day Volume of $15.21 Million

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. Trias Token (new) has a total market cap of $27.92 million and approximately $15.21 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.45 or 0.00029174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00224181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

Trias Token (new) (CRYPTO:TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

