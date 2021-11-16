Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.65

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.65 and traded as high as C$3.49. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 773,660 shares traded.

TCW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perfomr” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.65. The company has a market cap of C$858.39 million and a PE ratio of -41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

