Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 661,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 1,755,849 shares.The stock last traded at $18.39 and had previously closed at $17.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRIL shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 2.08.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,476,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,311,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

