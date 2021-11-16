Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Shares Up 0.5%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 113.60 ($1.48). 953,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,537,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.48).

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.15.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

