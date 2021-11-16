TROY One Day Volume Reaches $9.07 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. TROY has a market cap of $119.50 million and approximately $9.07 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TROY has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00069412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00071455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00093818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,546.60 or 1.00152225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.99 or 0.07066446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About TROY

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

