TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.35% of TrueBlue worth $33,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $962.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.57.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.85 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

