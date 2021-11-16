TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Shares Up 0%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.36 and last traded at $30.29. 1,115 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

