Truist Raises Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $201.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist from $198.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VAC. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.14.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,658. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.14 and a 200-day moving average of $159.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.12 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,768.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

