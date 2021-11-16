Truist Securities Boosts Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $201.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $198.00 to $201.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

NYSE VAC traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.32. 1,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,658. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.76 and a beta of 2.37. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Gerstein Fisher purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $2,686,000. TrimTabs Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $1,861,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 48,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

