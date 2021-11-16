Truist Securities Increases Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target to $77.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.76. 6,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,090. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $5,707,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 119.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at about $3,243,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $4,009,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

